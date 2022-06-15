China’s central bank has kept the interest rate of one-year medium-term lending facility loans unchanged for the coming five months. Photo: Reuters
China refrains from policy rate cut, defying market expectations once again

  • People’s Bank of China keeps some 200 billion yuan (US$29.7 billion) worth of one-year MLF loans unchanged
  • Economists have said that benign inflation at home, along with the return of capital inflows last month, warranted a cut in the interest rate to support economic growth

Updated: 11:16am, 15 Jun, 2022

