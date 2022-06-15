Depositors protest in front of the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, demanding their money back after their funds were frozen. Photo: Weibo
China’s bank runs highlight abuse among small-bank shareholders, despite crackdown
- ‘The whip didn’t really hit the right places’, state media says
- At the heart of the issue is the opacity of small banks’ shareholding structure, which has allowed shareholders to amass stakes in the banks without regulatory approval, while also using the lenders to secure loans
