Zhang Wufeng, former director and Communist Party chief of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, is under corruption investigation. Photo: Weibo
China food security: corruption crackdown ensnares ex-chief of state grain reserves
- Zhang Wufeng, former director of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, is under investigation by China’s anti-corruption agency
- Zhang is the latest and by far the highest-ranking bureaucrat to be targeted in a nationwide corruption crackdown on China’s grain sector
