President Xi Jinping visits a business in Sichuan province last week to “learn about its independent innovation”, according to state media. Photo: Xinhua
China vows private firms will receive ‘equal treatment’ in charm offensive to prop up struggling sector
- Regulatory crackdowns and zero-Covid controls have had an outsized impact on the nation’s private firms, and investors remain wary amid an uncertain outlook
- ‘If June continues along the same lines, we will witness a record level of low confidence,’ economics professor warns
