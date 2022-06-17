China’s record-sized graduating class will be fighting for fewer jobs in 2022. Photo: Getty Images
China’s youth league to tackle graduate job pressure with advice, aid and a chance to ‘toughen’ up
- Amid growing concern about the labour market, China’s Communist Youth League says it will help at least 100,000 graduates find jobs this year
- A record 10.76 million graduates will be fighting for fewer jobs, as the economy faces pressures ranging from the coronavirus to slowing exports
