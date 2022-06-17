Outspoken former finance minister Lou Jiwei China must ‘optimise’ zero-Covid policy. Photo: Simon Song
Outspoken former finance minister Lou Jiwei China must ‘optimise’ zero-Covid policy. Photo: Simon Song
Economy /  China Economy

China must ‘optimise’ zero-Covid policy or firms will be ‘unwilling to invest’, says ex-finance minister

  • Former finance minister Lou Jiwei says China needs to ‘optimise policy responses’ to the latest Omicron outbreak to arrest flagging economic growth
  • Ill-advised virus restrictions have led to traffic congestion, disruptions to the industrial chain and the inability of employees to return to work, Lou says

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP