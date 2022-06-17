Outspoken former finance minister Lou Jiwei China must ‘optimise’ zero-Covid policy. Photo: Simon Song
China must ‘optimise’ zero-Covid policy or firms will be ‘unwilling to invest’, says ex-finance minister
- Former finance minister Lou Jiwei says China needs to ‘optimise policy responses’ to the latest Omicron outbreak to arrest flagging economic growth
- Ill-advised virus restrictions have led to traffic congestion, disruptions to the industrial chain and the inability of employees to return to work, Lou says
Follow your favourite topic and get notified