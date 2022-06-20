Uncertainty generated by recent lockdowns is forcing many European firms to rethink future investment in the world’s No 2 economy. Photo: AFP
China’s coronavirus controls top concern for European firms, who may ‘vote with their feet’ if uncertainty persists
- Beijing’s stringent approach to containing Omicron outbreaks is the biggest challenge for European businesses in China, a new survey shows
- Some 23 per cent of European firms are considering shifting current or planned investments out of the country, the highest proportion in a decade
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Uncertainty generated by recent lockdowns is forcing many European firms to rethink future investment in the world’s No 2 economy. Photo: AFP