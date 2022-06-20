People protest in front of the Henan branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, chanting “return our money”. Photo: Weibo
Chinese police make arrests in Henan banking scandal that has put spotlight on financial risks

  • Police have arrested the ‘first batch’ of suspects and frozen assets related to a cash crisis at rural banks in Henan and Anhui
  • The case has highlighted the vulnerability of lenders in China’s less-developed regions as the risk of recession grows

Luna Sun
Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Jun, 2022

