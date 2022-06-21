A person has a Covid-19 test taken in Beijing in April. China is drifting apart from the rest of the world due to its hardline pandemic restrictions, European ambassadors say. Photo: AFP
A person has a Covid-19 test taken in Beijing in April. China is drifting apart from the rest of the world due to its hardline pandemic restrictions, European ambassadors say. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy
Economy /  China Economy

European nations tell China ‘self-isolation’ is stoking ‘mistrust’ in plea for easing of Covid-19 curbs

  • European ambassadors from Switzerland, France, Norway, Italy and Croatia have appealed to Beijing to relax rules that prevent face-to-face meetings
  • China’s lockdowns and on-off economy are causing company losses and creating misunderstandings in the business community and diplomatically

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 5:24am, 21 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP