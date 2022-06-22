Premier Li Keqiang told farmers and traders that the government would work to stabilise grain and energy prices this year. Photo: Xinhua
Economy /  China Economy

China inflation: Li Keqiang says ‘prudent’ economic policy, bumper wheat harvest leaves room to tackle risks

  • Premier Li Keqiang has explained Beijing’s refusal for large-scale loosening, despite an economic slowdown caused by zero-Covid
  • Li says grain and energy prices are two key areas to stabilise this year, though a good wheat harvest is ‘almost guaranteed’

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 5:42pm, 22 Jun, 2022

