China has unveiled a package of policies with the hope of avoiding a contraction in the second quarter of the year after Premier Li Keqiang sent a rare warning of an economic slowdown and ordered local cadres to front-load support plans. Beijing unveiled a 33-point package of policy items in late May, with the focus placed on fiscal policy as China has so far refrained from massively loosening monetary strategy, wary of risks of capital outflows due to the progressive rate increase plans in the United States. Economic indicators did marginally improve in May, while the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology plans to unveil “extraordinary” policies to boost investment and offset the disruption caused by the nationwide coronavirus controls and rising prices of raw materials in the wake of the Ukraine war. Here are the most eye-catching items from the 33 policies Beijing has deployed to stem the economic downturn. 1. Increase tax rebate The State Council has expanded the coverage of the value-added tax rebate programme, with an additional 142 billion yuan (US$21 million) offered to seven more industries – retail, agriculture, food and drink, services, education, health and entertainment, with the aim to increase business cash flow and to stimulate the market. Precipitants under the scheme are expected to receive their money by July. The additional rebates will take the total for 2022 to 1.64 trillion yuan (US$245 billion), which was labelled as “unprecedented” by the official Xinhua News Agency. 2. Fast track infrastructure projects Beijing has asked local authorities to front-load infrastructure investment, a conventional and a major tool to boost the economy and create jobs. The Ministry of Finance has allocated 3.45 trillion yuan (US$515 billion) in quotas for special-purpose bonds to support investment in infrastructure construction by the end of August. State-owned policy and development banks have also been ordered to set up an 800 billion yuan (US$120 billion) line of credit for infrastructure projects. New energy and digital economic infrastructure have been included, with projects related to water, road and underground pipe networks for water, drainage, gas and telecommunications also targeted. As of May, investment in water infrastructure construction has reached 310.8 billion yuan this year, 54 per cent more than the same period last year, while investment in transport rose to 261.7 billion yuan, up 7 per cent year on year. It is estimated that China’s infrastructure spending reached around 23 trillion yuan (US$3.4 trillion) in 2021. 3. Boost car purchases As a pillar industry of the national economy, China’s auto sector is seen as a key area for stimulating consumption. Car sales in China fell by more than 60 per cent in April, with sales in Shanghai reported to have dropped to practically zero due to its lockdown. The Ministry of Finance and the General Administration of Taxation announced a phased reduction of the purchase tax on some vehicles by half from the start of June until the end of the year. The total planned reductions will amount to 60 billion yuan (US$9 billion). China’s economic slowdown moderates in May, but ‘it will be a long haul back’ According to Jia Ronge, the director of the National Tax Administration within the Ministry of Finance, over 8.7 million vehicles are expected to benefit. Although new energy vehicles are already being sold with purchase tax exemptions and are not included in the latest round of subsidies, the policy encourages cities to support the purchase and use of new energy vehicles, including promoting the development of the local market and strengthening the construction of charging facilities. Profits for upstream and downstream manufacturing industries have also been hit by the coronavirus and rising prices of raw materials, leading to increased investment risks. ‘Magnitude’ of subsidies, tax cuts questioned, too small to aid China’s car sales In response, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology will introduce extraordinary policies to stabilise investment, including encouraging residents to buy new energy vehicles, green building materials and green home appliances. The government has also stipulated that no new car purchase restrictions should be imposed, with regions encouraged to gradually phase out any existing policies. Shanghai and Shenzhen have recently increased restrictions on the number of registrations allowed. 4. Support SMEs To reduce the difficulty encountered by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in obtaining financing guarantees, the government plans to invest 3 billion yuan (US$448 million) to support the key sector. The money will be invested into financing guarantee agencies, who will act as third parties to guarantee the loans to the SMEs. The People’s Bank of China has also issued a series of regulations to encourage financial institutions to support SMEs. ‘No income, so what’s the point of a tax cut?’: China’s firms bemoan support To give SMEs an edge in government procurement bids and to aid their recovery, the percentage deduction for government procurement prices for SMEs has been increased from a range of 6-10 per cent to 10-20 per cent, making it more likely they will be awarded the contract as they can make lower bid. The government has also increased the share of a contract set aside for SMEs from over 30 to over 40 per cent. Under this process, a larger part of a contract will be reserved for SMEs only to bid on. According to the State Council, SMEs and individual entrepreneurs experiencing difficulties in production and operation will also be allowed to defer their social security contributions until the end of the year. The State Council will also introduce specific measures to support the development of the platform economy in a regulated manner, following the anti-monopoly penalties imposed on a number of internet platforms last year. Platform companies will be supported to invest more on research and development in areas including artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Companies are also expected to empower industry, agriculture and services to help traditional sectors transform and upgrade digitally. 5. Help foreign-invested enterprises To better serve foreign-invested enterprises under China’s strict zero-Covid policy, the Ministry of Commerce will set up a dynamic response mechanism to address their concerns stemming from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus. The ministry has also urged local commercial departments to provide customer service for each foreign-invested enterprise to help solve problems ranging from policy interpretation to resource allocation. China R&D key part of ‘global portfolio’, but leaks remain concern Logistics will also be improved to ensure that foreign companies’ business can recover from coronavirus-related restrictions. The National Immigration Authority will also take measures to simplify procedures for international business travellers entering and leaving the country, while also increasing the efficiency of port clearances for international shipments. It will also offer priority inspection and fast track customs clearance for cross-border vehicles transporting key materials, such as medical and virus prevention, agriculture, energy and livelihood protection. 6. Increase unemployment insurance To encourage firms to retain employees and to ensure job creation, the proportion and scope of subsidies received by companies taking part in the unemployment insurance scheme that do not lay off employees or keep turnover to a minimum has been increased. The subsidy received by SMEs has been increased from 60 to 90 per cent of the total unemployment insurance premiums paid in the previous year, while for large enterprises, it has been increased from 30 to 50 per cent. The government has also introduced a new policy to provide enterprises with a one-off subsidy of up to 1,500 yuan (US$224) per college graduates recruited.