Beijing’s retail sales and industrial output plunged in May as it fought to contain an Omicron outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing’s retail sales and industrial output plunged in May as it fought to contain an Omicron outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy /  China Economy

China’s zero-Covid policy hammered Beijing’s economy in May. But how bad was it compared to Shanghai?

  • Beijing’s social retail sales slumped by 25.7 per cent year on year in May, from a fall of 16.1 per cent in April
  • Industrial output dropped 39.6 per cent last month from a year earlier, down from a 31.1 per cent contraction in April

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 1:44pm, 24 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing’s retail sales and industrial output plunged in May as it fought to contain an Omicron outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing’s retail sales and industrial output plunged in May as it fought to contain an Omicron outbreak. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE