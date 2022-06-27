Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
China to extend yuan trading hours in bid to boost global use of its currency
- Regulators have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, sources say
- The trading extension could result in 18 hours of yuan trading in a day, compared with 14 hours currently
