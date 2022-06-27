Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

China to extend yuan trading hours in bid to boost global use of its currency

  • Regulators have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, sources say
  • The trading extension could result in 18 hours of yuan trading in a day, compared with 14 hours currently

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:17pm, 27 Jun, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
Regulators led by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have told some banks to prepare for an extension of onshore yuan trading hours, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE