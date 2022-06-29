Over 10 milion college graduates set to enter the China job market this year. Photo: Reuters
China jobs: ‘arduous’ task to stabilise employment and boost economy, Premier Li Keqiang says

  • Premier Li Keqiang urged action to curb rising joblessness to aid the struggling economy with China’s headline urban unemployment rate 5.9 per cent last month
  • A new report also showed that the employment pressure on young migrant workers and university graduates in China is now more pronounced

Leona Liu Ying
Leona Liu Ying

Updated: 6:48pm, 29 Jun, 2022

