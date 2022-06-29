The US commerce department put five Chinese firms on the “entity list” on Tuesday, effectively blocking US businesses from selling them materials and equipment. Photographer: Qilai Shen
US trade sanctions on China an attempt to ‘frighten’ firms amid soaring Russian energy imports

  • Addition of five Chinese firms to the US ‘entity list’ an attempt by Washington to ‘kill the chicken to frighten the monkey’, Chinese analyst says
  • Despite mounting Western pressure for Beijing to distance itself from Moscow, China’s imports of Russian energy have soared since April

Luna Sun in Beijingand Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 29 Jun, 2022

