Beijing has stepped up efforts to placate frustrated US and European firms in China over the past two months. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

US firms in China praise quarantine cut, but coronavirus restrictions still weigh heavy on confidence

  • US firms in China have reported small improvements in supply chain logistics and business recovery, AmCham China survey shows
  • But a ‘plethora of issues’ remain, including inconsistent implementation of coronavirus rules across different provinces, the group says

Ananta Agarwal
Updated: 5:58pm, 30 Jun, 2022

