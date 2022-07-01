Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has announced a new batch of transport infrastructure projects to boost the economy. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Li Keqiang calls for new infrastructure push to shake off economic slowdown
- China’s State Council says it will channel funds towards construction of highways, waterways and port projects
- The targeted financing reflects Li’s long-standing caution towards flooding the economy with excess liquidity
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang has announced a new batch of transport infrastructure projects to boost the economy. Photo: Xinhua