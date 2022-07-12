Chinese authorities will start repaying some victims in one of the nation’s biggest financial scandals ever, after hundreds of savers took to the streets on Sunday in the capital city of Henan province – leading to the most violent clashes since the crisis emerged in mid-April. Individuals with deposits of up to 50,000 yuan (US$7,450) will be repaid first, with arrangements for the rest subject to further notice, according to two statements from local branches of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) in Henan and Anhui provinces on Monday. The repayments will start on Friday to customers at Yuzhou Xinminsheng Village Bank, Shangcai Huimin County Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Community Bank and New Oriental Country Bank of Kaifeng in Henan province, according to a notice from the Henan branch of the CBIRC. The same arrangement has also been made for savers of Guzhen Xinhuaihe Village Bank in Anhui province, according to the notice from the Anhui branch of the CBIRC. White-shirted group attacks protesters at China bank scandal demonstration Accounts that are suspected to have involved illegal activities, or which received high interest from other channels, will not receive the repayment, according to the regulatory notices. Deposits at the aforementioned banks have been frozen since April 18, and the subsequent fallout has posed a risk to social stability and public order. A saver surnamed Hang said she was disappointed that regulators did not offer a full repayment. Hang and her parents have a total of 860,000 yuan in savings with three of the four named rural banks in Henan. “It doesn’t solve the underlying problem,” Hang said of the repayment plan. “It looks like Henan really has no money. If the central government does not bail it out, it is us – the depositors – who will suffer.” Most savers are likely to have more than 50,000 yuan of deposits at the banks, Hang said, adding that she still believes she will be able to get all of her savings back. “It will take a long time,” she said. Sunday morning’s protest that preceded the regulatory announcement featured hundreds of depositors who had gathered in front of the Zhengzhou sub-branch of the People’s Bank of China. Videos and images showed them surrounded by local police who stood by as the protesters were attacked by a swarm of unidentified men in white shirts. Another depositor, surnamed Wang, told the Post on Tuesday that most demonstrators had already been sent back home, and that the situation in Zhengzhou had been relatively pacified. After the conflict on Sunday, he and others were taken on a bus to a school, where their information was registered and they were tested for Covid-19, before being sent back to their hometowns. “There are still a few people who were held by Zhengzhou police and could not be reached,” he said. The man, who said he had 300,000 yuan in savings in the rural banks, said nobody had approached them or given them any update on their frozen deposits, and that they only read the latest notice from the government’s website, leading to a lack of optimism about the government’s proposed solution. Why are China’s small rural banks important? “At this point, most people do not trust the Henan government,” Wang said, adding that there was still no indication of when or if people like himself, with more than 50,000 yuan worth of deposits, would be compensated. The Xuchang Public Security Bureau in Henan on Sunday said it had arrested members of a “criminal gang” accused of taking over local banks and making illegal transfers through fictitious loans. A suspect, Lu Yi, was said by police to have used the Henan Xincaifu Group to effectively control the rural banks. However, Lu’s whereabouts remain unknown. In recent years, Chinese regulators have moved to rein in the small bank sector, which has grown rapidly from a few players in the 1990s to around 4,000 banks now. A key problem is the opacity of small banks’ shareholding structure, which allows some shareholders to amass substantial stakes in the banks without regulatory approval, while also using lenders to secure loans. Over the years, in an attempt to attract funds from outside their limited home bases, China’s small rural banks have partnered with non-proprietary online platforms, often offering returns that are slightly higher than similar deposit products from larger banks. [M]ore banks could face traditional runs if a large enough incident sparks widespread worry Enodo Economics A typical deposit product offered by the four rural banks in Henan through third-party platforms, such as Duxiaoman Financial, offers interest of between 4.1 to 4.5 per cent a year that can be rolled over for up to five years, according to receipts provided by depositors, although these have since been withdrawn. Bank of China, one of China’s Big Four state-owned lenders, currently offers just 2.75 per cent a year on a five-year deposit product. The ongoing cash crisis at the small rural banks also comes amid growing recession risks facing China’s economy, which has been hammered by the country’s worst Covid-19 outbreaks in more than two years. Enodo Economics, a macroeconomic and political forecasting company in London, said Beijing has a “powerful array of hardware and software to maintain order” and will be able to keep the bank runs under control for now. “In the long run, given [President Xi Jinping’s] continued dependence on jacking up economic growth by using debt to finance infrastructure and related projects, China will become even more heavily indebted, and more banks could face traditional runs if a large enough incident sparks widespread worry,” the research firm said.