A worker gathers cotton yarn at a textile manufacturing plant in China’s Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: AP
China to buy Xinjiang cotton, but state stockpiling won’t save mills from massive losses amid US ban
- To help stabilise China’s reeling cotton industry, the state will buy up to a half-million tonnes of Xinjiang cotton from mills starting on Wednesday
- But Xinjiang’s cotton-ginning mills are still likely to lose a fortune, having paid much more for raw cotton last autumn, and upstream pressure is only expected to continue
