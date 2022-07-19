The world’s largest free-trade agreement involving China and 14 other Asia-Pacific countries sets the stage for greater yuan internationalisation, according to a top banking executive, who says Hong Kong can play “super connector” role among members for yuan-related financial activity. Li Haiying, managing director of renminbi business at the Bank of China (Hong Kong), said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) had enhanced economic ties between China and other members. “RCEP has lowered the entry threshold for financial markets, which helps expand the use of the renminbi,” Li told the South China Morning Post , using the official name of China’s currency. The RCEP free-trade agreement covers nearly a third of the global population and about 30 per cent of global gross domestic product, though this is expected to rise to 50 per cent by 2030. 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) members plus Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea have signed onto the deal. World’s largest free trade deal is under way, but what is RCEP? Since it came into effect at the start of the year, Li said some RCEP members have increased their yuan reserves, while others have established bilateral swap arrangements, like the one launched between China and Indonesia in September. China has for years sought to increase global use of the yuan and has trillions of dollars worth of yuan currency swap deals in place. The issue of yuan internationalisation has taken on more urgency amid the threat of financial decoupling from the United States, a potential risk highlighted by Western sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Li’s comments on yuan internationalisation come after the Ministry of Finance held its largest offshore yuan sovereign bond sale in six years last month, auctioning off 7.5 billion yuan (US$1.1 billion) worth of debt in Hong Kong. The offering was a test of market appetite at a time when foreign investors have been cutting exposure to Chinese assets, amid unpredictable regulatory campaigns and economic pain caused by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy. [Hong Kong] can support these countries to build the market infrastructure for the renminbi Li Haiying Under RCEP and the Belt and Road Initiative, Li said Hong Kong can play a “super connector” role for yuan-related financial activities. “[Hong Kong] can support these countries to build the market infrastructure for the renminbi and cater for the renminbi needs of corporations and people in the region,” she said, adding Chinese companies involved in the belt and road plan are focused on renminbi settlement and lowering exchange costs. Hong Kong applied to join RCEP in February . Trade volumes between the financial hub and RCEP members account for 70 per cent of the city’s total. China’s efforts to boost international use of the yuan have borne fruit recently. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) announced in late June the establishment of a Renminbi Liquidity Arrangement with China’s central bank. Central banks from Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Chile have agreed to contribute to the yuan reserve pool , which could be used in periods of market volatility. In May, the International Monetary Fund awarded the yuan a higher weight in its special drawing rights currency basket , raising it 1.36 percentage points to 12.28 per cent. However, that was still well below the 41.73 per cent commanded by the US dollar and 29.31 per cent for the Euro. Belarus said earlier this month it would include the yuan in its basket of foreign currencies. Analysts say a key determinant of yuan internationalisation will be how far China is prepared to open its capital account – and Hong Kong has a critical role to play. “London and Singapore are proactively developing the offshore renminbi business, it reflects that renminbi has been increasingly accepted by overseas investors,” Li said. “Hong Kong, which acts as the centre for the global offshore renminbi business, will continue to support renminbi business development in the region with its strengths in [financial] market, products as well as capital.” ‘I’ve lost confidence to invest’: caution as China rolls out credit push Earlier this month, the monetary authorities of China and Hong Kong announced the establishment of the Swap Connect partnership , which will allow foreign investors to access China’s interest rate derivatives via Hong Kong and give international funds a new channel to hedge their holdings of Chinese bonds. Hong Kong already acts as the primary conduit for overseas investors to buy mainland stocks via the stock connect programme, which started in 2014. Cross-border yuan settlement could also get a boost through China’s sovereign digital currency , known as the e-CNY. Li said the digital currency will make settlement and trade financing more “convenient” and “effective”. Hong Kong has been leading in the area of exploring and coordinating the use of central bank digital currency Li Haiying Beijing is keen to promote the e-CNY amid risks of US financial decoupling, which could see China denied access to the dollar system or be subject to secondary sanctions on trade with countries like Russia or Iran. “As digital currency becomes more popular, the cross-border use of e-CNY will be further expanded, which will be beneficial to renminbi internationalisation eventually,” Li said. Beijing has joined Hong Kong, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, along with the BIS, to explore cross-border payments for digital currencies. “Hong Kong has been leading in the area of exploring and coordinating the use of central bank digital currency,” Li said. “It has been playing a pioneering role in the development of e-CNY.”