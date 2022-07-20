China’s economy grew by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a year earlier, down from the 4.8 per cent growth seen in the first three months of the year. Photo: AFP
China rules out ‘excessive stimulus’ to save economy, but Li Keqiang vows to refine coronavirus policy
- Premier Li Keqiang tells World Economic Forum that China will not employ large-scale stimulus to hit economic growth targets, but will adjust coronavirus policy
- His comments to international business leaders come amid fresh concern about the economic toll of zero Covid and frustration among foreign firms in China
China’s economy grew by 0.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared with a year earlier, down from the 4.8 per cent growth seen in the first three months of the year. Photo: AFP