Local government revenue from land sales have fallen this year due to a slump in the property market. Photo: AFP
China debt: battling zero-Covid and a property market slump, local governments ask Beijing to lift bond quota
- Beijing turned down the request from Hebei, Hainan and Liaoning, saying their current quotas were sufficient and regional debt limits were declining
- Local government revenue from land sales has tumbled this year due to a property market slump, while Covid-19 containment has added to pressure
