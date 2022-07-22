After the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike on Thursday, China has become the only major economy maintaining a loose monetary stance. Photo: AP
China on guard as European Central Bank, US Fed interest rate hikes threaten greater spillover effects
- China is now the only major economy maintaining a loose monetary stance, as soaring inflation forces European institute to push up benchmark rate for first time in 11 years
- Beijing is looking to prevent and mitigate ‘external shocks’ from rising capital outflows as investors shy away from yuan
After the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike on Thursday, China has become the only major economy maintaining a loose monetary stance. Photo: AP