After the European Central Bank’s interest rate hike on Thursday, China has become the only major economy maintaining a loose monetary stance. Photo: AP
China on guard as European Central Bank, US Fed interest rate hikes threaten greater spillover effects

  • China is now the only major economy maintaining a loose monetary stance, as soaring inflation forces European institute to push up benchmark rate for first time in 11 years
  • Beijing is looking to prevent and mitigate ‘external shocks’ from rising capital outflows as investors shy away from yuan

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 22 Jul, 2022

