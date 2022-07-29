Three more financial officials in the central province of Henan have been put under investigation for “suspected severe disciplinary violations”, Chinese regulators said on Friday, as authorities rush to stem fallout from a banking scandal. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) announced the disciplinary probes into Guo Qin, a senior researcher of the provincial branch, and Xia Jun, the head of its sub-branch in Kaifeng city, in two statements on its website on Friday. Separately, Zhao Dewang, head of the financial stability department at the People’s Bank of China’s branch in Zhengzhou, the provincial capital, was placed under investigation, the Henan anti-corruption watchdog announced on its website. The statements did not provide details or explicitly mention whether the investigations are related to a recent bank scandal in Henan, which has drawn rare protests and shaken confidence in China’s financial stability ahead of a once-in-a-decade leadership reshuffle later this year. Authorities last week announced disciplinary action against Li Huanting, a senior inspector at the Henan branch of CBIRC, who was once responsible for overseeing the banks in question. He was the first regional financial official put under investigation after news of the bank scam broke. Depositors from four rural banks in Henan and one in neighbouring Anhui have been unable to withdraw money since April, with the loss estimated at around 40 billion yuan (US$6 billion). Financial authorities in Henan and Anhui on Friday announced a third round of repayments, starting on Monday, to clients affected by the scam, while local police have arrested a number of suspects who were allegedly involved in a “complicated plot”. Individuals with deposits of between 100,000 yuan ($14,787) and 150,000 yuan at four lenders in Henan will be repaid, the Henan branch of CBIRC and the local financial bureau said in a joint statement. Authorities in Anhui’s Bengbu city issued a similar statement, saying they will start repaying clients also from Monday. Savers with larger deposits are still waiting to be refunded. A depositor surnamed Li, who had placed about 1 million yuan in two of the four rural banks in Henan with his parents and younger sister, said the current advance measures are “not at all helpful” to a large depositor like him. He was also concerned that the Henan government has not yet issued an overall advance scheme and large depositors may not get back all their money. ‘My WeChat never stops’: China’s tourism sector revels in revenge travel “I am now starting to envy those who have only saved a tens of thousands; they get their capital and can get out of this torment,” Li said. The scandal has triggered widespread protests from outraged depositors since April and cast a harsh light on China’s 4,000 small- and medium-sized banks, which account for nearly a third of total banking assets in the world’s No. 2 economy. In a Politburo meeting on Thursday, which outlined economic policies for the rest of the year, China’s top leaders urged local cadres to address rural banking risks and crack down on financial crimes. Additional reporting by Reuters