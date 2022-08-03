Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr in Manila on July 6. Photo: Xinhua
China, Philippines relaunch investment talks to reverse shortfall in Beijing’s pledged funding
- China hopes to maintain friendly relations with the Philippines, a historical US ally, by revisiting loan agreements for three major railway projects, according to analysts
- Incidents in the South China Sea over the past four years have eroded Sino-Philippine ties, but Beijing recently said that it is ready for a ‘golden era’ in bilateral relations
