Yiwu produces about two thirds of the world’s Christmas products. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus lockdown at China’s export showroom Yiwu clouds Christmas order outlook
- Factories in Yiwu have been ordered to cease production unless they make medical products and daily necessities, or are on the city’s ‘white list’
- Some two thirds of the world’s Christmas products are estimated to be made in Yiwu, which is home to scores of factories, showrooms and stores
