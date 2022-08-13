Beijing has endorsed a number of new policies to boost births, including allowing couples to have up to three children in August last year. Photo: Xinhua
China population: district announces childcare allowance to help turn the tide on birth crisis
- Longwan district in Wenzhou wants to give families who have two children 500 yuan (US$74) per month for each one under three years old
- Demographers say China needs more policies to help cover the costs of childbirth, education and the impact of having kids on career development
Beijing has endorsed a number of new policies to boost births, including allowing couples to have up to three children in August last year. Photo: Xinhua