China imports more Brazilian soybeans - seen here being unloaded in Jiangsu province - than it gets from Russia. Photo: AP
China-Russia soybean trade takes centre stage at annual industry gathering near border
- China’s premier soybean summit takes place amid heightened international tensions that have forced nations to take urgent steps to diversify their supply chains
- Attendees at 6th China Soybean Industry International Summit Forum told that the best is yet to come in China-Russia trade opportunities
