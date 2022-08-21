Stringent coronavirus controls such as mass testing have become a huge burden for local governments. Photo: Xinhua
China’s zero-Covid strategy, tumbling tax revenue put local government services and jobs under threat

  • The suspension public transport services and delayed salary payments to civil servants have sparked concern about the fiscal condition of local governments
  • Stringent coronavirus controls, falling revenue from land sales and Covid-related tax cuts are coming at a huge cost to cash-strapped local governments

Ji Siqi
Updated: 7:00am, 21 Aug, 2022

