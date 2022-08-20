Hydropower accounts for 80 per cent of power generation in Sichuan. Photo: Xinhua
China’s power cuts put spotlight on manufacturing risk in hydropower-reliant southwest

  • Manufacturing hubs along the Yangtze River are restricting power consumption in multiple industries to accommodate surging electricity demand
  • In the future, Chinese manufacturers may channel future investment towards cooler regions that are less dependent on hydropower, experts say

Ralph JenningsKandy WongZhao Ziwen
Ralph Jennings Kandy Wong and Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 12:00pm, 20 Aug, 2022

