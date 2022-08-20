Hydropower accounts for 80 per cent of power generation in Sichuan. Photo: Xinhua
China’s power cuts put spotlight on manufacturing risk in hydropower-reliant southwest
- Manufacturing hubs along the Yangtze River are restricting power consumption in multiple industries to accommodate surging electricity demand
- In the future, Chinese manufacturers may channel future investment towards cooler regions that are less dependent on hydropower, experts say
