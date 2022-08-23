A rare decline in all export orders placed to Taiwan – a world hub for hi-tech equipment – could signal cracks in the global economy, from China to Europe, according to some economists and analysts. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday that export orders declined by 1.9 per cent to US$54.26 billion in July, year on year, and by 7.8 per cent compared with June. “It was largely driven by weakening demand in the tech sector, as rising inflation and interest rates hurt global consumers’ disposable incomes and drag their spending on smartphones, PCs and other electronics,” said Ma Tieying, an economist with DBS Bank in Singapore. Taiwan logged its only other recent export order drop in April – a first since February 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic began rattling world economies. Everything you need to know about trade between mainland China and Taiwan But in July – before a controversial visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – the island’s export fall was sparked by weakening demand from Europe, the United States and mainland China for Taiwan’s signature consumer electronics, analysts said. “This is the second month this year that export orders declined on a year-ago basis, so we do think that demand is no longer as robust as in the 2021 recovery,” said Heron Lim, an economist with Moody’s Analytics. Taiwanese technology firms, such as some of the world’s largest chip makers, experienced crushing demand from 2020 through last year as a surge in consumers – working and studying remotely during the pandemic – snapped up laptops and other electronics. Meanwhile, carmakers are increasingly building more technically sophisticated vehicles that rely on such semiconductor chips. “The global semiconductor boom has lasted for more than two years, and supply-demand conditions are set to rebalance,” Ma added. What resulted in the surprise fall [in July] comes from a bigger-than-expected decline in orders from [mainland] China and Hong Kong Heron Lim, Moody’s Analytics Orders from mainland China fell by a steep 22.6 per cent, year on year, more than the 14.5 per cent drop in June. Orders from Europe also decreased by 5.1 per cent. And from the US, orders rose by 6.9 per cent year on year but lost 5.9 per cent in July compared with June. Slowing demand from mainland China reflects weakness due to Beijing’s “strict” Covid-19 controls, Ma said, with lockdowns this year in major Chinese cities such as Shanghai hurting jobs and consumer spending. “What resulted in the surprise fall [in July] comes from a bigger-than-expected decline in orders from [mainland] China and Hong Kong,” Lim said. Looking forward, it’s also unclear how much China’s recently bolstered trade restrictions on Taiwanese foodstuffs could further factor into their overall trade ties. Taiwan import ban leaves some Chinese wondering where to get their food fix The Russia-Ukraine war is cramping demand in Europe, Ma added, while the conflict has raised energy prices and hobbled transport. Taiwanese-invested factories in mainland China are ordering fewer raw materials to make consumer technology to be re-exported to the West, said Danny Ho, an economist and chief executive at the DMI energy consulting firm in Taiwan. Mainland China accounts for about 40 per cent of Taiwan’s raw material orders, Ho said. For example, he pointed to petrochemicals that make epoxy for printed circuit boards, the backbone of many common consumer electronic devices. Drops in world petrochemical prices over the past three months are reflected in the order data as well, he added. “It’s normally sold onward to Europe or the US, and their demand is weak,” Ho said. Orders for information and communication products, a major piece of the Taiwanese technology sector, dropped in July by 0.8 per cent, year on year. Electronic products, another tech-sector component, gained 8.8 per cent in July over a year prior, but lost 5.2 per cent compared with June. The two sectors totalled US$31.4 billion last month. Orders to Taiwan often show in other export-led Asian economies within a quarter. South Korea’s exports began slowing in July, especially in semiconductors, because of soft global demand for the memory chips installed in PCs and smartphones. “Taiwan’s export orders are usually linked to the wider semiconductor environment, given its key role in the electronics supply chain,” Lim said. Taiwan’s semiconductor sector is likely to retreat through the end of the year and possibly into the first three months of 2023, Ma said. But the island, with a US$765 billion gross domestic product, will probably avoid recession this year and next as domestic consumption is recovering from the slump caused by the Omicron outbreak in Taiwan earlier in the year, she said.