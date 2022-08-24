Hong Kong must continue cultivating its unique position as an open, intermediary trading hub distinct from the mainland to maintain its international appeal, including for South Korean businesses, the country’s consul general to the city says. Baek Yong-chun, who was appointed the 28th consul general in late 2020, also said Hong Kong’s Covid-19 policies over the past two years have shrunk the South Korea business community, while expressing ambivalence on whether the Greater Bay Area strategy will make the city a more attractive investment destination. He said Beijing’s plan to turn nine cities in Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macau – an area spanning 56,000 sq km (21,622 square miles) – into an economic powerhouse by 2035 were “very murky” at the moment. The most pressing need for South Korean businesses in Hong Kong, though, is the normalisation of land transport routes between the city and Guangdong province, which have been disrupted by stringent coronavirus rules on both sides of the border, according to Baek. Normalisation of human and physical exchanges between the two is the first priority Baek Yong-chun “Normalisation of human and physical exchanges between the two is the first priority, the alpha and the omega,” he said in an exclusive interview with the South China Morning Post . “Without these, there’s nothing else that can be done. In the end, Hong Kong’s strength is that it’s a free, open and competitive environment that robustly exchanges with the international community.” South Korea established a consulate general in Hong Kong in 1949, when the city was still a British colony, some 43 years before the country established an embassy in Beijing, and only a year after the First Republic of South Korea was established in 1948. “The consulate general office in Hong Kong was one of the first five overseas diplomatic offices that the newly established Korean government set up, and was the only one in Asia – the other four were all in the US. This shows how special Hong Kong’s relationship is with Korea,” Baek said. Can China ‘integrate’ Hong Kong into its southern economic powerhouse? The office acted as a “window between the two countries” from time to time before Seoul and Beijing established formal diplomatic ties in 1992, Baek said. China and South Korea mark 30 years of diplomatic relations on Wednesday. Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour was even the first international trading port that a South Korean flagged vessel entered in 1948, foreshadowing the strong ties between the trading partners that carry on today, the consul general said. That early visit, bringing seafood from Busan, took place months before South Korea officially became a country in August 1948. More than seven decades later, Hong Kong is South Korea’s fourth most valuable export destination, worth US$37 billion in 2021, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency. Most South Korean businesses rely on Hong Kong as an intermediary trading hub , giving them access to the mainland. Some 81 per cent of South Korea goods that arrive in Hong Kong are re-exported to the mainland, while 11 per cent go to other countries in the region. Only 9 per cent remain in Hong Kong. Of all the South Korean products exported to Hong Kong 85 per cent are semiconductors. On the flip side, Hong Kong exported US$2.2 billion worth of goods to South Korea in 2021, of which 55 per cent were from mainland China, 44 per cent from third countries and 2 per cent were from Hong Kong. The heavy focus on intermediary trading is why the Covid-19 pandemic has had such a severe impact on South Korean businesses in Hong Kong, Baek said. Can ‘economic common sense’ guide China, South Korea out of divisive doldrums? For instance, when the border with Guangdong was closed it created immediate problems for South Korean companies shipping chips to mainland cities like Shenzhen via Hong Kong. While alternative flight routes were eventually found for in-demand semiconductors, the problem persisted for exporters of more mundane Korean-made household goods. “It led to the destruction of their sales network, as it is not essential that household goods are manufactured in Korea, and Chinese companies can easily find alternative sources,” Baek said. “In the end, our office, along with the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, helped find alternative markets for the 50 companies whose sale networks in China were disrupted due to the land transport blockage.” The impact of Hong Kong’s Covid-19 rules on South Korean companies operating in the service and travel sectors has also been heavy. “A lot of big names in the service and travel industry completely folded their businesses in Hong Kong and went back to Korea,” he said. “Even the companies that did not completely withdraw reduced their staff and sent employees elsewhere in the region.” The number of South Korean nationals living in Hong Kong has tumbled since the pandemic began. “Compared to two and a half years ago, the number of Koreans holding short-term resident visas, which excludes permanent residents and students studying abroad, has halved from 10,000 to 5,000,” Baek said. When asked if he thought the Greater Bay Area will revitalise Hong Kong and make the region attractive for South Korean businesses once again, Baek was sceptical. As of now, I would say I don’t have much understanding of what the [Greater Bay Area] will look like Baek Yong-chun “This is the Chinese style of governance. The Chinese style is that the central government only throws out the big picture,” he said. “They throw out a big picture and then the local government is left to fill in the details. … So in the end, since the central government is pushing for a comprehensive development plan, the local governments in Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau somehow have to make it work. They are left with a blank slate to fill. “As of now, I would say I don’t have much understanding of what the [Greater Bay Area] will look like.” The only way Hong Kong can maintain its international status will be to nurture its uniqueness and competitiveness, rather than through governmental projects that were merely “demarcated industrial zones”, Baek said. “It’s clear Hong Kong will create a lot of special and diverse business opportunities with China as the background. … [But] if Hong Kong becomes exactly like China … Hong Kong doesn’t have to exist,” he said.