The US is still playing the tariff card by maintaining extra import taxes on various Chinese goods, but industry insiders say these have become purely political, with little economic significance. Illustration: Henry Wong
US tariffs on China goods are yesterday’s problem for exporters – it made some even stronger – but now they face a bigger threat

  • As Biden maintains Trump-era tariffs on Chinese goods, industry experts say the punitive taxes don’t matter like before, calling them ‘entirely political, not economic’
  • But a broader drop in demand from the West, spurred by soaring prices and a lack of further stimulus payouts by governments, could have broad economic implications

Frank TangKandy WongHe Huifeng
Frank Tang in Beijing Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:09am, 26 Aug, 2022

