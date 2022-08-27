China has been gripped by a record heatwave in recent weeks, triggering a power crunch in southern parts of the country. Photo: AFP
China has been gripped by a record heatwave in recent weeks, triggering a power crunch in southern parts of the country. Photo: AFP
Economy /  China Economy

Explainer |
China’s power crisis: why is it happening and what does it mean for the economy?

  • China is facing a power shortage due to heatwaves and drought, affecting the Yangtze River basin, home to factories and a large population
  • The power crisis has been triggered by extreme weather, which is likely to become more frequent as the planet warms due to climate change

Zhao Ziwen
Zhao Ziwen

Updated: 12:15pm, 27 Aug, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
China has been gripped by a record heatwave in recent weeks, triggering a power crunch in southern parts of the country. Photo: AFP
China has been gripped by a record heatwave in recent weeks, triggering a power crunch in southern parts of the country. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE