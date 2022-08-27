China has been gripped by a record heatwave in recent weeks, triggering a power crunch in southern parts of the country. Photo: AFP
Explainer |
China’s power crisis: why is it happening and what does it mean for the economy?
- China is facing a power shortage due to heatwaves and drought, affecting the Yangtze River basin, home to factories and a large population
- The power crisis has been triggered by extreme weather, which is likely to become more frequent as the planet warms due to climate change
