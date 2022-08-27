US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (right), with vice-chair Lael Brainard and US Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and CEO John Williams at the central bank’s annual symposium in Wyoming. Photo: AP
US Federal Reserve’s interest rates pledge leaves China with less room to manoeuvre

  • Economists forecast further US rate rises after a pledge by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to bring inflation under control
  • The move spells ‘bad news’ for China by limiting the ability to further cut rates while the economy is slowing down

Kandy Wong
Updated: 9:59am, 29 Aug, 2022

