US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (right), with vice-chair Lael Brainard and US Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and CEO John Williams at the central bank’s annual symposium in Wyoming. Photo: AP
US Federal Reserve’s interest rates pledge leaves China with less room to manoeuvre
- Economists forecast further US rate rises after a pledge by US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell to bring inflation under control
- The move spells ‘bad news’ for China by limiting the ability to further cut rates while the economy is slowing down
US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (right), with vice-chair Lael Brainard and US Federal Reserve Bank of New York president and CEO John Williams at the central bank’s annual symposium in Wyoming. Photo: AP