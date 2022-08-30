US companies’ optimism about business conditions in China is at a record low level, even though 89 per cent say their operations in the country are profitable, a new annual survey shows. Compared with 10 years ago, confidence among American firms about the five-year outlook has dropped from nearly 90 per cent to just over 50 per cent this year, according to the US-China Business Council (USCBC) survey, which was released in Washington on Monday. Business optimism dived 18 percentage points compared to last year, and the number of companies that are “pessimistic” has increased from 5 per cent to more than 20 per cent over the past decade. The survey, which was conducted in June after a citywide lockdown in Shanghai due to an Omicron outbreak, received responses from 117 companies. Most were large, US-headquartered multinationals that have operated in China for more than 20 years. Xi wants ‘new era’ for China economy, leaving Deng’s ‘get rich’ policy behind China’s coronavirus control measures were companies’ top challenge, the survey said, with 96 per cent of respondents negatively affected by Beijing’s zero-Covid policy and more than a half delaying or cancelling investments as a result. US-China relations continue to hurt companies, it added, along with Chinese policies on issues ranging from data, personal information and cybersecurity, to government procurement and intellectual property. “Long-standing challenges with Chinese industrial policy continue, while relatively newer concerns are cropping up and intensifying, such as those related to US-China geopolitical tensions and data security policy, both of which contribute to technological decoupling fears,” said Craig Allen, president of the USCBC. Beijing has elevated its requirements concerning data, particularly additional assessment requirements for cross-border transfers, with the introduction of laws on data safety and the protection of personal information last year. One company that took part in the survey said that data localisation not only creates an upfront cost of several million dollars, but also carries costs for annual maintenance, repair and improvements. China’s industrial policies that protect domestic companies from competition with foreign firms continue to irritate American business. Domestic innovation and self-sufficiency policies – which have become particularly urgent for Beijing in the technology sphere – were the top concern for the third year running. Procurement market access, foreign investment barriers, subsidies and standards were also singled out as issues, the survey added. Regarding US-China tension, around half of respondents feel pressured to make political statements, with most of that pressure coming from the Chinese government and media, the survey showed, though a significant amount also comes from the US side. Due to the increased challenges, companies are becoming less willing to invest. A quarter of respondents planned to accelerate their investments in the Chinese market over the next year, but that was half the proportion of five years ago. We worry that the economic relationship, which helps stabilise the overall relationship, isn’t being properly prioritised Craig Allen The number of companies that planned to curtail certain commitments has more than tripled over the same period rising from 4 to 13 per cent, Most respondents are in “wait-and-see mode”, according to the survey, not planning to make any changes over the next 12 months amid significant uncertainty around China’s Covid-19 policies, bilateral tensions, and geopolitics. Investment from the United States slumped by 23.8 per cent in 2020, compared with 10 years earlier, official foreign direct investment figures from the Ministry of Commerce showed. “We worry that the economic relationship, which helps stabilise the overall relationship, isn’t being properly prioritised,” said Allen. He urged both countries to build upon the hard-earned commercial progress achieved over the last several decades and address outstanding barriers to doing business in China.