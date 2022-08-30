China’s plastic-packaging industry needs to make a massive shift away from its current model, new findings suggest. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s plastic problem: lack of circular economy stifling ‘necessary’ reform of high-pollution industry
- One of the world’s largest contributors to plastic pollution, China is in urgent need of more efficient methods of plastic recycling and reuse, new study finds
- China’s existing plastic-packaging policy still lacks compulsion and uniformity, and it is costing billions of US dollars a year
