All of China’s 31 provinces having reported coronavirus infections in the past 10 days. Photo: Reuters
China’s zero-Covid policy clouds economic outlook beyond third quarter, as Omicron finds a way
- Every Chinese province has reported coronavirus infections in the past 10 days, but not all cases will result in excessively disruptive lockdowns
- China’s GDP growth could take a bigger hit, but it might not be as debilitating as in the second quarter if the impact on business and consumption is mitigated
All of China’s 31 provinces having reported coronavirus infections in the past 10 days. Photo: Reuters