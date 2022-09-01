Even if China avoids economic damage like that of the second quarter, recent lockdowns and power disruptions will make full economic recovery difficult. Photo: Xinhua
China’s pledges greater economic support ahead of Party Congress, firms ‘facing more difficulties’ than 2020
- Li Keqiang says one crucial way to stimulate the market is reform, and Beijing will unveil details of new support policies in coming days
- Li’s comments follow a similar warning about stalling economic growth in May and come ahead of the 20th Party Congress in October
