Some say more could be done to make Taiwan expat-friendly, but not all Taiwanese want a big influx of immigrants. Photo: Reuters
Why Taiwan suddenly needs 400,000 foreign workers for critical sectors, including hi-tech
- Island looks to inject considerable talent into pillar industries in the face of a shrinking labour pool, few births and a population that keeps getting older
- Taiwan saw a 5 per cent decline in total foreigners from 2020 to 2021, and some say more could be done to make island expat-friendly
