Xie Zhenhua, Beijing’s special envoy for climate change, says developed countries are falling short of their climate finance commitments. Photo: Reuters
US climate bill still falls short of China’s clean energy investment, says Beijing envoy
- Xie Zhenhua, China’s special envoy for climate change, says developed nations have failed to contribute US$100 billion per year to combat climate change
- Xie’s US counterpart, John Kerry, this week urged President Xi Jinping to resume climate change discussions that were suspended by Beijing in August
