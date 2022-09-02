Wang Yiming is a member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the People’s Bank of China. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
China’s financial system must ‘adapt accordingly’ to cope with population, tech headwinds amid economic transition

  • China’s under pressure economy is faced with a rapidly ageing society and looming population peak, as well as a technology rivalry with the West
  • People’s Bank of China adviser Wang Yiming believes more sustainable financial support and new financial tools are required

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Sep, 2022

