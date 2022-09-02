China finally has designs in place for a high-speed railway that will better connect major cities across the Yangtze River Delta. Photo: Xinhua
China’s biggest economic circle is getting high-speed rail, in boon to Shanghai and Yangtze River Delta
- Massive and long-anticipated rail project gets the plan approval it needs to stay on track and serve as an infrastructure-fuelled economic growth engine for China
- But concerns exist over the urbanisation impact in and around cities connected by the 555km railway that will feature 16 stops in Shanghai, Jiangsu and Anhui
