Container ships docked at the Port of Busan in South Korea. The country’s trade deficit hit US$9.47 billion last month, the highest figure since records began in 1956. Photo: Bloomberg
South Korea vows action on falling China exports after posting record trade deficit in August
- South Korea’s overall deficit hit US$9.47 billion last month, the highest figure since records began in 1956
- August also marked four consecutive months of trade deficit with the world’s No 2 economy, its biggest trading partner
