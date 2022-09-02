Germany’s ambassador to China, Patricia Flor, has raised concerns about “unfair” Chinese policies toward foreign firms. Photo: Weiss Photography
Germany’s new China envoy has strong words on geopolitical tensions as she settles in
- Decoupling with China is ‘clearly not what we want’, German ambassador Patricia Flor says after two months on the job in Beijing
- In addition to China’s zero-Covid policy, Flor was critical of additional challenges that face foreign firms looking to engage in China’s trade or investment opportunities
Germany’s ambassador to China, Patricia Flor, has raised concerns about “unfair” Chinese policies toward foreign firms. Photo: Weiss Photography