China’s yuan has reached a more-than-two-year low against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE
Rising US dollar strength pushes China’s yuan to weakest point in 2 years
- China’s coronavirus resurgence and high inflation in the United States are serving to create a wider gap in the strength of their respective yuan and US dollar
- PBOC set firmer-than-expected official guidance, and market watchers speculated that there was an official effort to rein in excess yuan weakness
China’s yuan has reached a more-than-two-year low against the US dollar. Photo: EPA-EFE