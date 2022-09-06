The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock
With China’s yuan tipped to slide further against the US dollar, how much will Beijing tolerate?
- Analysts expect the yuan to fall further against the dollar, which could accelerate capital outflows without benefiting exports significantly
- China’s central bank is reducing the amount of foreign currency deposits banks need to hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing depreciation
The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock