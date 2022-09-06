The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock
The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock
Yuan
Economy /  China Economy

With China’s yuan tipped to slide further against the US dollar, how much will Beijing tolerate?

  • Analysts expect the yuan to fall further against the dollar, which could accelerate capital outflows without benefiting exports significantly
  • China’s central bank is reducing the amount of foreign currency deposits banks need to hold, a move seen as aimed at slowing depreciation

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 6 Sep, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock
The yuan has been falling against the US dollar since April, losing 2.7 per cent over the past month alone. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE