Citizens aged 60 or over account for more than a fifth of residents in 13 of China’s 31 provincial-level jurisdictions, highlighting growing strain on the country’s struggling pension fund, but possible opportunities for the silver economy. The alarming figure was recently laid bare in a report by Chinese media company Yicai , and is likely to fuel concern among demographers and the government about the challenges arising from China’s rapidly ageing population. In Liaoning, 25.7 per cent or 10.94 million people are aged over 60, while Shandong has the largest elderly population with 21.51 million, equivalent to 21.15 per cent of its citizens. The provinces with the largest proportion of elderly residents are located primarily in northern China, the media report said. Guangdong, the largest province by gross domestic product, has the third lowest portion of its population aged 60 or over at 12.73 per cent, after Tibet and Xinjiang. Ageing is probably one of the biggest challenges China will face in the next 30 years Larry Hu Last year, China’s population aged over 60 rose from 264.02 million to 267.36 million, representing 18.9 per cent of the total. “Ageing is probably one of the biggest challenges China will face in the next 30 years,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist with Macquarie Capital. China’s population crisis is being exacerbated by declining births . Chinese mothers gave birth to 10.62 million babies in 2021, an 11.5 per cent fall from 2020. As a result, the country’s overall population grew by just 480,000 to 1.4126 billion last year, down from an increase of 2.04 million in 2020. According to the United Nations’ report “World Population Prospects 2022”, China is already experiencing negative population growth. Last year, China’s working age population – defined as those aged between 16 to 59 – was 882.22 million, accounting for 62.5 per cent of the total population. But the seventh national population census showed a worrying trend. Some 894.38 million people were in the 15-59 age group in 2020, representing 63.35 per cent of the population, down 6.79 percentage points from the previous census in 2010. With fewer workers contributing to the public pension system , the fund is expected to face a shortfall within the next two decades as contributions are outweighed by payouts to retirees. So far pension deficits are only confined to certain areas, including the northeast rust belt, where there is an outflow of young people due to poor employment opportunities. Among them is Heilongjiang, which reported a deficit of 35.89 billion yuan (US$5.1 billion) last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. As births drop, China’s demographic crisis may be irreversible “At the current trend of ageing, the pension deficit could become a national problem in 30 years’ time when the whole country becomes an ageing society,” said Hu. The Chinese Academy of Sciences in 2019 projected that China’s urban state pension fund would run out of money by 2035. Nationwide pooling of basic pension funds was implemented in January in response to the deficit risk faced by several provinces. In China, the current mandatory retirement age is 60 for men, 55 for female office workers and 50 for female blue-collar workers, although the retirement age began slowly rising this year. China is bracing for huge demand for elderly care in coming years, with the population aged over 60 on track to exceed 500 million by the middle of the century, according to China Development Research Foundation, which is associated with the State Council. “Such speed and scale would be a huge pressure and challenge in any country,” said Chen Wei, a professor with the Population Development Studies Centre at Renmin University. Chen said the ageing problem would put pressure on support for elderly in urban areas, who primarily received government pensions. The rural welfare system was less comprehensive and old people were likely to rely more on families. Data released by the Ministry of Civil Affairs last year indicated a severe shortage of 2 million elderly care workers nationwide. In 2020, there were 220,000 registered nursing homes and facilities for the elderly, with more than 7.9 million beds. The National Health and Medical Commission also reported last week that there are 40 million elderly people with disabilities. Meanwhile, more than 80 per cent of elderly citizens suffer from at least one chronic disease, said the China Research Centre on Ageing in a 2020 report – a potentially huge burden for the medical services. In the 14th five-year plan for 2021-25, the State Council called for an additional 9 million beds for nursing homes and a 55 per cent increase in beds for elderly people with disabilities by 2025. The proportion of geriatric medicine departments in level two hospitals – which are usually found in medium-sized cities or countries – is expected to reach more than 60 per cent over the same period. The State Council also ordered the creation of universities and degrees specialising in elderly services, while laying plans to boost the so-called silver economy , which caters to older citizens. Elderly-related commerce was forecast to reach 5.9 trillion yuan last year, with an emerging market for health food, senior clothing and health insurance seen as the main consumer segments, according to the “China Silver Economy Industry Research Report in 2021” published by iiMedia Research. The number of elderly-related companies in China totals more than 230,000, with the entire industry increasing US$6 billion over the past five years, Chinese companies Tianyancha and Baidu said in a 2021 report. The total valuation of Chinese healthcare companies last year reached US$217.682 billion, up US$66.167 billion from 2020, the report said.