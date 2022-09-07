China has stepped up efforts to improve its self sufficiency to drive economic growth and ensure food and energy security as part of its broad national security strategy in recent years amid the tensions with the United States. Photo: Reuters
Xi Jinping calls for China to ‘push for a green, low carbon lifestyle’ amid self-sufficiency drive
- President Xi Jinping underscored the importance of a ‘comprehensive saving strategy’ and urged for major resource risks to be addressed as a priority
- Speech at a meeting Xi chaired on deepening reform on Tuesday came after China was hit by a drought-induced power crisis last month
China has stepped up efforts to improve its self sufficiency to drive economic growth and ensure food and energy security as part of its broad national security strategy in recent years amid the tensions with the United States. Photo: Reuters