China’s business environment has become increasingly tumultuous, but foreign multinationals are intent on standing their ground, come hell or high water. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China's economic recovery
Economy /  China Economy

China’s foreign firms, struggling to survive, hunker down for whatever comes next

  • Greater Bay Area insiders say many multinational firms are scaling back plans in the southern business hub, but many will do all they can to maintain a China presence
  • Persistent zero-Covid restrictions, supply-chain upheavals and geopolitical conflicts have taken some of the shine off China’s appeal as a foreign investment destination

Kandy Wong in Hong Kongand He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 7:00am, 8 Sep, 2022

